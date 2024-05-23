Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $989,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.