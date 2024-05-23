FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of RTX by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.37. 3,786,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

