BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,233,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,551,172. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $329.56 and a 12 month high of $460.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.84.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.