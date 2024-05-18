Sprott (NYSE:SII) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.85

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 10051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprott

Sprott Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sprott by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sprott by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.