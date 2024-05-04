Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.
Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 1,743,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pactiv Evergreen
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.