Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 1,743,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTVE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

