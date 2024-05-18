Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $235.42

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $235.42 and last traded at $232.32, with a volume of 35622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.63.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 71,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Onto Innovation by 938.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

