Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.40

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.40 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 1,633 ($20.51), with a volume of 661762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,646 ($20.67).

A number of analysts recently commented on SCT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Softcat in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.71) target price on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,393.33 ($17.50).

Softcat Trading Up 1.6 %

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,960.71, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,584.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,445.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 4,642.86%.

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.88), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($695,867.87). Insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

