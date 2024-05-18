Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.98

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.98 and last traded at $115.59, with a volume of 27135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Kirby Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,649 shares of company stock worth $3,861,546. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $51,781,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $22,877,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

