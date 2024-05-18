Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Short Interest Update

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Global Star Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ GLSTW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Global Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Global Star Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Star Acquisition
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.