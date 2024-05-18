Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Short Interest Update

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GLSTW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Global Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Global Star Acquisition

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

