Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.72

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 128584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

