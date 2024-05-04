Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. 271,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.