Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. 271,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.38.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
