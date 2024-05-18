Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Declines By 7.0%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

