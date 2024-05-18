Chimera Investment Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 22nd (NYSE:CIM)

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

