Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$101.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBH. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.93.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.14%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

