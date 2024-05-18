Scotiabank Downgrades RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$22.50.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.86.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.10. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$20.53.

In related news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

