American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

American Battery Technology Trading Up 13.5 %

American Battery Technology stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on American Battery Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

