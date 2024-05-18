Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases £3,608.04 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £3,608.04 ($4,531.57).
Intercede Group Price Performance
IGP opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.17. Intercede Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.32 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.90 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £63.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3,616.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Intercede Group Company Profile
