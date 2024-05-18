Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases £3,608.04 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £3,608.04 ($4,531.57).

Intercede Group Price Performance

IGP opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.17. Intercede Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.32 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.90 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £63.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3,616.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

Intercede Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.