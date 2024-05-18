Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Marston’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 36.10 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 37.50 ($0.47). The company has a market cap of £228.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,805.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.63.

Insider Activity at Marston’s

In other Marston’s news, insider Justin Platt bought 347,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £100,886.94 ($126,710.55). 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

