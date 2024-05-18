Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$58.45 million during the quarter.

