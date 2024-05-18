Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$113.50.

Shares of PBH opened at C$91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

