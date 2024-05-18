Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Update

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 99.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hibbett in the third quarter worth $2,242,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.72. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

