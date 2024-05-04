Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Greg Zante Sells 66,756 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,980. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

