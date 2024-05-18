Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Update

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Adeia Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,900,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Adeia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,441,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adeia by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 903,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adeia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ADEA opened at $11.63 on Friday. Adeia has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

