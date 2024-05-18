Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 695 ($8.73) to GBX 700 ($8.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conduit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 527 ($6.62) on Wednesday. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 497.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £827.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Conduit alerts:

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,052.63%.

Insider Activity at Conduit

Conduit Company Profile

In other news, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 1,234 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £6,132.98 ($7,702.81). In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 18,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £94,320 ($118,462.70). Also, insider Neil David Eckert purchased 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £6,132.98 ($7,702.81). Insiders purchased a total of 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $15,579,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

