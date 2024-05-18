Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 695 ($8.73) to GBX 700 ($8.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 527 ($6.62) on Wednesday. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 497.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £827.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.74 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,052.63%.
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.
