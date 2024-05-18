Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expands By 8.4%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

