Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Lycos Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 5th.
Lycos Energy Price Performance
