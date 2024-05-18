BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.41) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded BP to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($7.89).

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 0.4 %

BP Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 491.30 ($6.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 506.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 482.33. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,235.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($467.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82 shares of company stock worth $42,104. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.