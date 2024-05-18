Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Up 8.6% in April

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVT

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

AVT stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.