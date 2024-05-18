Kier Group’s (KIE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Price Performance

KIE opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £662.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,631.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.28. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 151.60 ($1.90).

Kier Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Articles

