Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells 30,432 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Alaleh Nouri sold 441 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $21,534.03.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83.

On Friday, February 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $734,259.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $265,034.70.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PRCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,829,000 after purchasing an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after buying an additional 109,694 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 636,750 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 260,946 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after buying an additional 303,003 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.