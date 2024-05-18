CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 31,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,158,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,587. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 124,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

