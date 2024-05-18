Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,631,183 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,205.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 112,630 shares of company stock worth $900,998.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 130,373 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

