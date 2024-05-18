Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.54.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.