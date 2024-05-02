UBS Group Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $71.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho upped their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

