Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $1,001.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $900.00 to $1,001.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $757.95.

NYSE:LLY opened at $776.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $399.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

