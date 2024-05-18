Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 8.5%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

FDS stock opened at $448.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.21 and its 200-day moving average is $454.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

