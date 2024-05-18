Short Interest in Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Rises By 6.0%

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance
Shares of LCOMF stock opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.22. Lifestyle Communities has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.
Lifestyle Communities Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestyle Communities
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.