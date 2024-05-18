Short Interest in Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Rises By 6.0%

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

Shares of LCOMF stock opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.22. Lifestyle Communities has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

