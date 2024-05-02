Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.72.

EA stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,531 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

