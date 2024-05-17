Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,055. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $395.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

