Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.19. The stock had a trading volume of 125,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,042. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.