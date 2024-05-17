Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

