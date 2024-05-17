Insider Buying: 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Buys 23,579 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 23,579 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.16 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,667.64 ($80,574.60).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Tony Pitt purchased 4,837 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,668.70 ($16,336.89).

On Wednesday, May 1st, Tony Pitt bought 6,151 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.07 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,185.57 ($20,652.70).

On Friday, May 3rd, Tony Pitt bought 18,849 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.15 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,072.35 ($64,286.32).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 28th. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

