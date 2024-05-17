First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Boosted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $55.85. 131,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,937. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

