Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 9,176,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,211,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,433 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 654,914 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,456 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

