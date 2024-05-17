SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Stock Holdings Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 158,268,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 707.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 96,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.46. 83,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,798. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

