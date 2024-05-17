CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Lessened by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,563,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in CME Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 48,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 592,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,446. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

