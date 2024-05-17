Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 625,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,326. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

