Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 42.1% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.11. 162,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

