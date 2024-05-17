Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $162.62

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $162.62, but opened at $168.43. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $166.41, with a volume of 25,328,805 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $267.03 billion, a PE ratio of 245.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

