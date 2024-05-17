5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa Acquires 5,800 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00.

Jean-Marie Bourassa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The company has a market cap of C$475.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.10.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2531586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

